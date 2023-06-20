NFL super agent Drew Rosenhaus and the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill went out fishing on Tuesday and ended up getting in the weeds with a shark. While Rosenhaus was in the water trying to corral the shark, Hill had a simple response when asked if he wanted to join him, reports TMZ Sports.

“Hell nah!”

An abrupt and very understandable response from Tyreek Hill. It is undoubtedly a fear inducing feat to get in the water with sharks, but it is not that much of a surprise to see Drew Rosenhaus doing so; he is a shark in real life, with over $7 Billion in NFL contracts negotiated by him.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This will most likely inspire most of Rosenhaus' clients into believing they have the right man for the job given the lack of hesitation he displayed when approaching the shark. Hill's reaction is like what most others would be, as staying on the boat and away from the shark is definitely the safer option.

For Drew Rosenhaus' client Tyreek Hill, he is catching up on some leisure time before a big season ahead. Hill will be the cornerstone of what projects to be an electric Dolphins offense; however, the Dolphins offense will go as Tua Tagovailoa goes, and if he can't stay healthy, then Hill might be in for another disappointing finish to the year.

Nevertheless, the priority right now is to make sure Rosenhaus stays out of the grasp of the sharks. If he can do that, the two can return to mainland and relax a little more before the incoming NFL season.