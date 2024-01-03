Thankfully, Dolphins' Tyreek Hill is okay.

Tragedy struck Tyreek Hill and his family before his season-ender against the Buffalo Bills. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver's Florida $6.9 million mansion caught fire and it broke the world of football. Many fans of the Mike McDaniel-led team were curious about the status of their wideout. A lot of lingering questions were placed in their heads with much concern for the star player. Thankfully, Drew Rosenhaus, his agent, went out to disclose how the superstar has been feeling, via Safid Deen of USA TODAY.

“Tyreek and his family were handling it with as much poise as you could hope. He was very grateful to the firefighters and everyone who did indeed save his home,” Drew Rosenhaus said about the Dolphins star's status.

The fire broke out at 2 pm in Southwest Ranches. Tyreek Hill was not inside the Florida mansion at the time. He was with Mike McDaniel and the rest of the Dolphins for their team practice.

There was a huge cloud of smoke covering the Dolphins superstar's house. A lot of their crew was pouring water into the fire while firefighters were breaking into the house by cutting parts of the roof. Apparently, the fire was just spreading into the attic and roof. However, nearly all of Hill's mansion was engulfed in smoke damage.

No one was injured among the family members of the Dolphins' star wideout. Eventually, the fire would be extinguished at 3 pm. This will be another challenge that might be difficult to face before they square off against the Bills. The other concern with Hill is his battle against an ankle injury. Hopefully, he gets to solve both situations.