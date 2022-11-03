Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle blazing into NFL history books

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle has dominated opposing defenses since Week 1 of the season. With their success, they are now taking over the record books.

Through the first eight games of the season, Hill and Waddle have both played at an elite level. Hill is currently the NFL’s receiving leader with 961 receiving yards. Hill doesn’t find himself far behind, as he is currently fourth in the NFL with 737 receiving yards.

Their combined total of 1,688 receiving yards is the most by any two teammates through eight games in the Super Bowl era.

In addition, both Dolphins pass catchers are among the league leaders in total receptions. With 96 receptions, Hill is the current league leader. Waddle, who has 42 total receptions, is currently tied for 12th place.

Based on their early season success, Hill and Waddle are both projected to finish the season with historic type numbers.

If Hill can continue to play at his current pace, he is set to finish the season with 147 catches and 2,042 receiving yards. Waddle is on pace to finish with 89 catches and 1,545 receiving yards.

The Dolphins offense has found success with the insane production that they are seeing from this pass-catching duo. Between their speed, and ability to beat any secondary, opposing defenses are forced to do anything they can to stop them. And up to this point, nothing has worked.

Neither Hill nor Waddle show any signs of slowing down this season. They have found success with ease. With nine games remaining, they have a lot more work to do on the field.