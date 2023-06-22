Tyreek Hill found himself in legal trouble over the weekend after he was accused of hitting a Haulover Marina worker. According to the latest updates, however, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver won't be facing charges over the alleged assault.

For those who missed it, Hill was investigated by the Miami-Dade police following the incident last Sunday, in which he allegedly slapped the worker in the back of the head. Initial reports mentioned that the heated argument started when the victim tried to stop Hill and his group from fishing for tarpon, which are protected in Florida and so people are not allowed to fish for it.

In the police report released Wednesday, however, it was revealed that the incident really began when Hill's group boarded a boat without permission, per Miami Herald.

At the conclusion of the police investigation, though, no charges were filed against Tyreek Hill. Apparently, the unnamed victim was told he would have to go to the state attorney's office in Florida if he wants to pursue criminal charges, according to Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640. The said victim doesn't have plans to press charges.

The Dolphins star has yet to address the incident and share his side of the story. While he was able to get out of more trouble, it's definitely not a good look for him. With that said, it's something that he might want to clarify sooner rather than later.

He surely wouldn't want the issue to continue to hound him when the 2023 season rolls on.