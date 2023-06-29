Before the Miami Dolphins head for training camp, their star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been embroiled in offseason controversy. With training camp growing ever closer, thing aren't looking up for Hill and the Dolphins.

The NFL has requested to see video of Hill's assault incident, via Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640. As public record, the police will be forced to share the tapes with the NFL.

Hill is being investigated for assault and battery after an alleged incident at a Florida marina. Reportedly, Hill struck another man after getting into a verbal argument. That man has now decided to press charges, via NBC 6 South.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On the legal side of things, the fact that charges are now on the table is bad news for Hill. With the NFL now getting a hold of the video tapes, a suspension could be coming in Hill's way. The league will likely review the footage and make their own ruling, alongside whatever criminal punishment the receiver faces.

This isn't the first time Tyreek Hill has gotten in trouble with the law. He was forced to leave Oklahoma State after allegedly choking and hitting his girlfriend. In 2019, he was involved in a domestic violence case with his son.

With Hill once again in the police blotter, the NFL is looking to make sure they have all of their facts straight. A video of the incident will give the league a full view of exactly how everything went down. The Dolphins will hope the league is lenient on Hill in whatever punishment they dole out. Hill's legal repercussions are a whole other story.