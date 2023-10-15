Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is racking up fines as prolifically as he does yards after catch. Hill was recently hit with a hefty fine for uniform violations and for taunting a defender with a peace sign on his way to the end zone — since when is it a crime to wish peace upon your opponent? I mean, you hear Miss America contestants wishing for world peace all the time and they get applauded for it. Tyreek Hill does it and it's a problem? Come on, NFL. Don't be the No Fun League.

Anyway, it looks like another fine will likely be coming Hill's way this week. Immediately following the two minute warning in the 1st half of the Miami Dolphins home game versus the Carolina Panthers, Tyreek Hill went over forty yards for a touchdown. After the score, he grabbed a cell phone and incorporated it into his touchdown celebration.

Tyreek Hill with another TD — and probably yet another fine incoming for borrowing a phone for his selfie-flip celebration. pic.twitter.com/6iE327xRPO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 15, 2023

The touchdown was Tyreek Hill's 6th of the season, and it gave the Dolphins the lead after falling into a surprising 14-0 hole against the winless Carolina Panthers. Even facing a 14-0 deficit, it hasn't felt like the Dolphins were in much danger. The offense has too much speed and is so well-crafted by head coach Mike McDaniel, it feels like no lead is safe.

It used to be that if a wide receiver used a cell phone as a prop for a touchdown celebration, it was something that was premeditated. Joe Horn had to stash a phone under the goalpost stanchion and hope that he would actually have an opportunity to use it. Nowadays, it could be a more spontaneous, spur of the moment decision.