The Miami Dolphins are riding high heading into their Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers in South Beach. Tua Tagovailoa has led a masterful offensive attack for the ‘Fins and Tyreek Hill is a big reason for Miami's success.

Hill leads the NFL with 651 receiving yards on 36 receptions. He has five touchdowns on the year, and one of them was incredibly controversial at first as a fan grabbed the ball from Hill not realizing the Dolphins superstar's mother was right behind him.

The Dolphins may look to upgrade the tight end position with a possible change that Coach Mike McDaniel has already alluded to in comments to the media. Hill and his receiving partner Jaylen Waddle raved about a recent addition to the team via trade.

Hill's touchdown ball gift and the subsequent chaos that unfolded were the subject of a heartwarming video posted to Hill's TikTok page that draw a response from the NFL itself in the comments section.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The NFL's comment on TikTok gave Hill a golden opportunity to comment on Roger Goodell's league fining him for uniform related violations, which Hill is clearly not a fan of judging by his response.

It was revealed this week that Hill has been fined nearly 100,000 dollars this season for uniform violations.

“Team no sock,” Hill stated in response to fines that have been piling up lately on the Dolphins star.

The 4-1 Dolphins have a matchup against the winless Panthers on Sunday. With rookie Bryce Young making another road start a week after looking overmatched in Detroit, the Dolphins may rely on defense and the running game to win the day if the the latest predictions for Week 6 are any indication.