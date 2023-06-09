Ahead of mandatory minicamp, Tyreek Hill has the mindset every coach craves from their star players. He is setting record-setting individual goals, while focusing on achieving them with his teammates. That is the type of big-picture perspective essential to the Miami Dolphins finding success in a star-studded division.

Hill held nothing back on Friday when speaking to the media, announcing his intent to make NFL history in 2023-24 by becoming the first wide receiver to reach 2,000 yards in a single season. He made sure to spread some love to QB Tua Tagovailoa, who will play a crucial role if the All-Pro is to conquer his Everest.

“I got obviously the most accurate QB in the NFL, I’ve got one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and also my position coach is a monster also,” Hill said, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.



Tyreek Hill wants to become the first WR in NFL history to have 2,000+ yards in a season (record is 1,964). “I got obviously the most accurate QB in the NFL, I’ve got one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and also my position coach is a monster also."pic.twitter.com/Qt0RtWnuJk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 8, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although the praise was wildly untrue- Geno Smith led the league with a 69.8 completion percentage while Tagovailoa ranked in the bottom half at 64.8 percent,- giving a vote of confidence is important. Especially since the fourth-year quarterback recently finds himself in the news more for his health than football acumen.

That is not to downplay the major strides Tagovailoa made last season by any means, though. No one had a higher passer rating last season (105.5). Assuming he avoids any more concussion scares, continued progress should be expected under Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Tyreek Hill and fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle will be a huge part of that.

Hill, in particular, will need the signal-caller to ascend to his highest level of play yet if he hopes to surpass Calvin Johnson's 1,964 receiving yards record from 2012. At 29 years of age, that seems unfathomable, but he did eclipse 1,700 last year with Tagovailoa missing four games.

A fully intact offense could mean history for Hill, a coronation for Tua and big success for Miami.