Like a scorned lover, Miami Dolphins star wide Tyreek Hill is planning revenge on his ex, the Kansas City Chiefs. During an appearance on Sports Radio 810 WHB, Hill sent a bold warning to his former team, telling the Chiefs that he will be their “worst enemy” when the two teams meet at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023.

“Guess what we gonna do? I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all. I hate to do it, but guess what? I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day.”

Hill said that he “hates” to throw up his signature celebration, the peace sign, against the Chiefs, but that he will do it because of his plan to be his former team’s “worst enemy.”

Chiefs head coach And Reid might want to tinker with the playbook a bit before the Dolphins clash as well, given that Hill said he knows every signal the team has.

In all seriousness, the Dolphins-Chiefs 2023 clash at Arrowhead is shaping up to be the mother of all revenge games for Hill, who was traded to Miami in March of 2022 after the two sides failed to agree on a contract extension for the All-Pro receiver.

While Hill, who finished second in the league in receptions and receiving yards, didn’t appear to miss the Chiefs in 2022, he still apparently has a bad taste in his mouth about the trade.

That will make the Dolphins’ showdown against the Chiefs must-see TV in 2023.