Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has heard from the NFL and he is being punished for something he did in Week 3's destruction of the Denver Broncos. Beating a dead bronco? Embarassing a team too hard?

No, Hill is being hit with a $7k fine for something we probably all did at one point in college — starting his day without socks on, per The Athletic's X (formerly Twitter) account.

Hill torched the Broncos' defense in the Dolphins' 70-20 rout, sitting out most of the fourth quarter with victory well in hand. The speedster finished his day with nine catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.

But he committed the cardinal sin of not adhering to the NFL's very specific policies regarding uniforms. How specific? Per the NFL's Game Operations Manual: “Stockings must be white from the top of the shoe to midcalf and an approved team color from midcalf to the bottom of the pant leg, which must be pulled down below the knee.”

Hill could be seen not wearing…any stockings at all. Clearly it did not hinder his performance. But the NFL takes these violations seriously, and it could not come as a surprise to Hill that his wallet is going to be a little lighter as a result of his choice.

In fact, it's somewhat surprising that Hill even made it through the entire Dolphins game without being required to sock up. After all, the same week that Hill was playing sockless, the Philadelphia Eagles' AJ Brown took to the field on Monday Night Football wearing cleats that did not conform to the NFL's rules.

Brown was made to change his cleats mid-game to comply with the rule book. Sounds like Tyreek Hill pulled another fast one on the football world.