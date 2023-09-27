Flag on the play — too much drip? That's what Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown is alleging after an eagle-eyed fan noticed a certain wardrobe change during Monday night's Eagles-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

After posting a video of Brown's 28-yard reception in the game's first quarter on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter), a user asked if the NFL made Brown change his cleats. In the clip, Brown can be seen wearing electric yellow cleats. But he finished the game wearing black cleats.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Ole Miss product confirmed his shoe change was league mandated, and threw in a shot at the NFL to boot, calling it the “No Fun League.”

Although the league's rigidness on this issue seems overblown and self-serious, Brown had to have known the cleats wouldn't pass muster. Per league guidelines, players can only rock white, black or team-colored cleats. Neon yellow doesn't fit into the green and white of approved Eagles gear, so the refs ordered Brown to make the change during the game.

The NFL doesn't totally bar players from showing some personality with their footwear. They simply have to do it during pre-approved weeks, such as the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative. During those games, players are permitted to wear customized cleats to highlight a cause important to them.

Brown joins impressive company in having to switch up his cleats mid-game. In previous seasons, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, and Antonio Brown were forced to change out of cleats that didn't adhere to NFL standards.

(On second thought, being lumped in with Antonio Brown and violating league uniform policy is probably not the best company to keep.)

Brown at least got to flash for a bit on national television. Unfortunately, he seemed to have burned too bright.