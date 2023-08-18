The Miami Dolphins have a joker as their star receiver, with Tyreek Hill getting a laugh out of reporters after a recent Dolphins training camp practice.

The media asked him about his preparation for games, and how he watches film on his opposing cornerbacks. Hill responded in jest, saying he doesn't watch film but instead plays the popular NFL video game Madden 24 before his games to judge his defender's ability.

“I feel like Madden has a good tell of how good players are, so I just play Madden the night before and look at all their ratings,” Hill said with a straight face, per NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

He was attempting to hold back a smile as he explained to the press pool about the different skillsets he was looking at in the game ratings directory.

“I see their awareness, speed and strength – and that’s how I get a good tell on them,” Hill explained.

Hill and the Dolphins are poised for a big season, and his coach will hope his jokes about film are a coverup for intense study. Opposing defensive backs certainly have a tough time covering Hill, as he spends a lot of time using his cheetah-like speed to blow past them into the secondary for deep balls.

Miami is battling it out in a stacked AFC East division, and will need as much help from Hill and his stacked receiving corps as they can gather. They have tough competition with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, both of whom are slightly favored over them to claim the division crown. The Dolphins also have even odds to make the playoffs via the wildcard route with their stacked offensive talent.