The Miami Dolphins have been dealt several injuries early in the season, and they could be getting some pieces back to help improve their team. The offense has not been the best through four weeks, but the recent updates from head coach Mike McDaniel should bode well for the unit.

“Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel tells reporters WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) and RB Raheem Mostert (chest) could play Sunday vs. Patriots with modified reps. Will be determined after watching them in practice today,” reporter Cameron Wolfe tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Beckham was sidelined throughout the offseason program with a knee injury and was put on the PUP list, missing the first four games of the season.

Mostert has practiced in a limited capacity since returning to the field on Sept. 18 with a chest injury. Both the run game and the passing game have needed help the past few weeks since Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion.

Odell Beckham Jr. ready to return for Dolphins

With Odell Beckham Jr. having his practice window opened, he said that the reason for his delay back on the field was offseason knee surgery and personal life.

“It was a lot going on in my life — personal life, businesses, all of that,” Beckham said. “It just kind of had me in a place where football wasn't exactly a priority. I have a son, he's 2 years old –don't get much time to spend with him. I feel like he's growing up fast and I'm not having that much time. So, football wasn't exactly the first and foremost thing in my mind.”

Beckham also noted how it felt being on the PUP list, and wanting to do so for the team so they could have an extra roster spot as he recovers.

“I hate the feeling of walking around this building hurt, and the PUP list means I can't practice with the team, so I can't practice with the team and be on the field,” Beckham said. “So it's just something that I kind of had to follow, not what I wanted to do.

“But for me, it was a selfless act because if I'm not on the PUP list, I'm taking up a roster spot, which means I'm taking someone else's job while I'm not doing anything. It's not really a good feeling to have. So, it was what was best for this team and organization.”