The Miami Dolphins held the Los Angeles Rams to just 15 points in their Week 10 victory on Monday Night Football, also Tua Tagovailoa's third game back from a concussion, and Tyreek Hill's return from a wrist injury. After the game, former Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey met with his ex-teammates, whom he met for the first time since the Rams traded Ramsey to the Dolphins in 2022. Ramsey had won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021.

Check out this video of the star cornerback meeting with other Rams from the official LA Rams account on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 10: Dolphins def. Rams

The Rams traded Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins in 2022, but this Week 10 matchup was his first homecoming.

That year, the Rams had fallen to 5-12, the most losses taken by a reigning Super Bowl winner in NFL history, and Ramsey became a casualty in the front office's efforts to rebalance their salary cap situation.

Rams GM Les Snead commented on the trade back in March 2023.

“I think what the big picture is this year, different than probably the past five years for us, we definitely have to engineer a healthier cap situation just because, obviously, we're not in a luxury tax situation,” the general manager said, via Ayrton Ostly of USA Today.

Likewise, Sean McVay said at the time the team was looking into other avenues to improve the team.

“There will be a need to develop and go with some younger guys through the draft and undrafted free agency, and have a little different approach,” the coach said.

This season, the Rams are 4-5, mostly due to injuries that saw them fall to 1-4 early. However, the injury returns of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp–who also dealt with trade rumors–have ignited the team to win three straight games.

However, against the Dolphins, their offense sputtered. They never reached the end zone, and scored only through field goals from kicker Joshua Karty.

“It's still a work in progress,” Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said, via Ezekiel Trezevant for Sports Illustrated. “We're just trying to build consistency.”

The Rams will try to get back on track against the (3-7) New England Patriots in Week 11.