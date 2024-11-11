Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins have been among the NFL's biggest disappointments this season. After emerging as the league's top weapon in 2023, Hill is having his least productive season in years during a 2-6 start with the Dolphins. The 30-year-old has caught 34-of-56 targets for 446 yards and one touchdown.

Hill's 55.8 yards per game mark his lowest total since his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He sent a blunt message to Miami's fanbase amid the team's apathetic first half of the year.

“This process is hard, bro. Losing sucks,” Hill told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. “Everybody wants to think, ‘Oh, it's time to make plays, it's time to go outside the scheme.' Nah man, we just got to stick together as a team and just trust the process.”

“You're going to have ups, you're going to have downs. I'm going on Year 9 now, so I understand how it goes… I'm not finna dwell on it, I'm not finna lose my head over football… I'm going to control what I can control, which is running the right route, being in the right spot, being a good teammate for my teammates.”

Hill isn't the only Dolphins wideout struggling early this year. Jaylen Waddle is having the worst season of his career, catching 28 passes for 310 yards and one touchdown through eight games. Waddle caught two passes for negative four yards during last week's loss to the Bills, although he did find the end zone.

The Dolphins are attempting to rectify their season after Tua Tagovailoa's return from an extended absence.

Tyreek Hill and Dolphins attempting to salvage season after slow start

Miami lost Tagovailoa for four weeks after the quarterback suffered a concussion during a Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. They posted a 1-3 record during his absence, with Tyler Huntley and Skylar Thompson both seeing time under center.

While the Dolphins looked more competitive amid Tagovailoa's return during the last two weeks, they lost both matchups against the Arizona Cardinals and Bills. The quarterback has produced at a decent level during his four appearances this season.

Tagovailoa has completed 93-of-128 passes for 948 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He ranks 28th in QBR (51.9) among 41 quarterbacks with at least 50 pass attempts, according to nfelo.com. However, he ranks fourth in EPA per dropback (0.21), trailing only Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels and Josh Allen.

Hill saw an uptick in production upon Tagovailoa's return, catching 10-of-14 targets for 152 yards as Miami scored 27 points during each of its last two losses.

The Dolphins have little margin for error the rest of the season if they hope to qualify for the playoffs. Their next opportunity to get back in the winning column will come during a Week 10 primetime matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.