By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins are losing ground in the race for the AFC East. After winning five straight games, the Dolphins have now lost two straight, including a dispiriting 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that includes an uncharacteristically poor performance from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa only completed 10 of his 28 passes, perhaps still hampered by the ankle injury he suffered late in Week 13, but he isn’t the only important Dolphins player hampered by injury woes.

Joining Tagovailoa are wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is dealing with ankle injury of his own, and running back Jeff Wilson, who’s dealing with a significant enough hip injury that kept him out for the remainder of the second half during their loss vs. the Chargers. Nevertheless, while nothing is set in stone, these injury problems remain something to look out for as they face the Buffalo Bills in a crucial Week 15 matchup, per Ian Rapoport.

“[Tyreek Hill] was getting treatment on his [ankle] … now he’s gotta have a cross-country flight, and sometimes, that will make an injury like this swell up. Obviously, something they’re gonna have to keep an eye on. Similar situation for Jeff Wilson. […] It didn’t sound like it was a significant injury for Tyreek Hill, but more something to monitor. Sure, there’s a chance he’s not able to play on Saturday. We’ll be keeping our eye on that,” Rapoport said.

From @GMFB: The #Dolphins will monitor Tyreek Hill (ankle), the #49ers may not see WR Deebo Samuel (likely high-ankle) again until the playoffs, and #Jets QB Mike White (ribs) flew back with the team. pic.twitter.com/slndCPFq7z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2022

Despite the injury, Hill was still able to rack up 81 yards on four catches, including a vital touchdown. Meanwhile, Wilson, in limited snaps, tallied 26 yards on four carries.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense will need every bit of help they can get, so hopefully for them, Tyreek Hill and Jeff Wilson are able to rest well leading up to an all-important game.