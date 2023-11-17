Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill has landed on the injury report but he will play on Sunday against the Raiders.

The Miami Dolphins sit atop the AFC East with a 6-3 record and appear to be a Super Bowl contender thanks to their electric offense and especially, Tyreek Hill. Ahead of Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders, the wide receiver did pop up on the injury report, but he's expected to play Sunday. Via Cameron Wolfe:

“Tyreek Hill also popped on the injury report today with a foot injury. He was a limited participant in practice but he has no injury designation and he’s expected to play Sunday vs. Raiders.”

Hill is definitely the best wideout in the NFL in 2023, leading the league in receiving yards (1,076) and touchdowns (8). Overall, the former Kansas City Chiefs standout has 69 receptions on 97 targets. He is undoubtedly Tua Tagovailoa's favorite option downfield.

While Hill did have a costly fumble in Week 9 in a loss to KC, he still reeled in eight catches for 62 yards. The Dolphins will be looking to bounce back from that defeat against the Raiders at home. Miami is sitting pretty in their division since the Buffalo Bills are at .500 in second place, but there's no question Mike McDaniel's squad will want to get back in the win column.

And as you can imagine, having Tyreek Hill healthy is absolutely huge for this team. There's also a very realistic chance of rookie running back De'Von Achane returning here after missing time with a knee injury. He was fantastic before going on the shelf and proved to be a real weapon in the Dolphins backfield.