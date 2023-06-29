Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill seemed to quickly realize he had made a mistake after allegedly slapping a fishing charter company employee. Hill reportedly offered the assault victim $200 after slapping him, a supplemental police report obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Hill, another man and two women were spotted on a private fishing boat when the captain of the charter returned from a marina gas station. The captain told Hill and his group to get off his boat, upon which the Dolphins wideout said he was “being disrespected.”

Hill allegedly told the captain he can “buy you and the boat.” The captain then told police that an enraged Hill attempted to approach him to “cause bodily harm” but was held back.

The captain identified the man as Hill, because the NFL star had said “I'm number 10 from the Miami Dolphins.”

At this moment, the fishing charter company employee, seeing the commotion, walked over. The Dolphins star wideout then slapped the employee on the back of his head and neck- and the worker promptly ran to an office and locked the door.

When the employee emerged from the office, he heard Hill telling the man he was with to give the employee $200. The employee did not accept the money and the Dolphins wideout then left.

As previously reported, the police have said that there is surveillance footage of the incident- and the footage reportedly backs up the captain and the employee's accounts.

It was initially reported that the employee didn't intend to press charges, but later confirmed that Hill is indeed facing charges for the incident.

Hill's case has since been handed over to a prosecutor.