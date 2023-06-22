Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill may be facing criminal charges related to his alleged assault of a marina worker after all. After it was reported that the investigation has concluded- it has not- and that the victim didn't intent to press charges on Hill, Miami-Dade police indicated in a report that the victim does intend to do so after new details on the incident emerged, per Monica Galarza of NBC Miami.

The police report states that the alleged victim, an employee of the Kelly Fishing Fleet, was working at a marina in Haulover Park when he saw two women on a fishing charter without permission.

When he told the women to get off the boat, an argument broke out, and the man was slapped on the neck by an unidentified person. Hill, who was at Haulover Park for a Father's Day fishing trip on Sunday, is believed to be the person behind the assault.

The person who assaulted the marina worker then ran towards the employee but was prevented from doing anything else.

The police report does state there is video of the incident on a surveillance camera.

The Dolphins' All-Pro wideout allegedly choked and punched his pregnant girlfriend back in 2014 while in college. He was charged with felony domestic assault and battery, but a plea agreement resulted in three years of probation, which required the completion of an anger management course and Batterer's Intervention Program.

Hill then found himself in trouble during his tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs, as he and his girlfriend were accused of child abuse of their then-three-year-old son. Hill was ultimately suspended by the Chiefs, but not by the NFL.

Hill is one of the most electrifying receivers on the field, but trouble seems to be following him off it.