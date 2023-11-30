Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is reportedly paying the salary of the cameraman who was suspended after Hill's touchdown celebration

After scoring in a Dolphins Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers, Tyreek Hill grabbed a cameraman's cell phone and recorded himself doing a backflip. He was flagged for excessive celebration, but that was not the only punishment that someone received for the situation.

Kevin Fitzgibbons, a student at the University of Miami, released a video on his social media platforms Tuesday night revealing that he was the one whose phone captured Hill's celebration. The two are friends and Fitzgibbons works with several NFL players as a videographer.

Fitzgibbons was hired by the NFL in 2022 to work all Dolphins home games in the same role. Unfortunately, Fitzgibbons was suspended by the NFL for jumping in excitement following the moment, even though the celebration was reportedly not planned.

Now, Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is paying Fitzgibbons' salary, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

“Tyreek Hill said he's paying salary of cameraman who was suspended by league for season for partaking in cell phone photo of Tyreek back-flip after TD. They have prior good relationship.”

At the postgame press conference, Hill acknowledged that he knew Fitzgibbons and said the latter did not want Hill to take his phone. Regardless, the NFL deemed it unacceptable for a league official to celebrate on the field, leading to Fitzgibbons' suspension.

With nine catches, 102 yards, and a touchdown on Black Friday in Week 12 vs. the New York Jets, Hill pushed his season totals to 88 catches for 1,324 yards and 10 touchdowns. His receiving yards and touchdowns both lead the NFL, as does his 120.4 receiving yards per game.