The NFL's “No Fun League” mantra returned to the forefront on Wednesday stemming from a Tyreek Hill touchdown celebration earlier this season. Though the Miami Dolphins' electrifying wide receiver is always one to give a memorable celebration, this one was apparently too much for the NFL to handle and someone had to take the blame for it.

After scoring in a Dolphins Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers, Hill grabbed a cameraman's cell phone and recorded himself doing a backflip. He was flagged for excessive celebration, but that was not the only punishment that someone received for the situation.

Kevin Fitzgibbons, a student at the University of Miami, released a video on his social media platforms Tuesday night revealing that he was the one whose phone captured Hill's celebration. The two are good friends and Fitzgibbons works with several NFL stars as a videographer.

Fitzgibbons was hired by the NFL in 2022 to work all Dolphins home games in the same role. Unfortunately, Fitzgibbons was suspended by the NFL for jumping in excitement following the moment, even though the celebration was not planned.

At the postgame press conference, Hill acknowledged that he knew Fitzgibbons and said the latter did not want Hill to take his phone. Regardless, the NFL deemed it unacceptable for a league official to celebrate on the field, leading to Fitzgibbons' suspension.

Though it is somewhat understandable for the NFL to go to this length, somehow the human aspect of it all has to come into play. It must have been a surreal moment for Fitzgibbons to be directly involved in an NFL celebration with a friend so he deserves to be cut some slack for a five-second “mishap” while on the job.

Hopefully, Tyreek Hill or the Dolphins can make things up to him.