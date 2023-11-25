Wait until you see how veteran play-by-play man Al Michaels turned a loving moment between newlyweds into pure cringe.

It's probably fair to forgive 79-year-old Al Michaels — now in his 52nd season of calling sports on national television, for not staying up to date with all the latest pop culture news. But that still doesn't make his commentary on a nice moment between newlyweds Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro during Friday afternoon's Week 12 contest between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets any less awkward.

The moment occurred shortly after Hill took a short pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into the endzone to give his team a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Hill began to scan the stands near the sideline before finding Vaccaro in her seat. Hill blew her a kiss and tossed her the game ball before heading back to the bench. Michaels, unfortunately, then tossed his proverbial foot in his mouth, creating a clip that went instantly viral.

Tyreek Hill gave his touchdown ball to his wife Keeta Vaccaro, who he just got married to 👏 Al Michaels: “I hope that’s his wife that he gave the ball to” 💀pic.twitter.com/YjNOoC3b5t — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 24, 2023

Fret not, Al. The woman Hill gave the ball to is, in fact, Mrs. Tyreek Hill. Hill, 29, and Vaccaro, 27, were married two weeks ago during the Dolphins' bye week. The couple had been engaged since July 4th, 2021, when Hill was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. So contrary to Michaels' ill-timed suspicions, the moment was in fact all on the level — not a nationally televised game day proposition.

One other reason why Michaels' quip was so awkward? Vaccaro is the sister of Kenny Vaccaro, an All-American at the University of Texas and former NFL safety who spent seven years in the league between the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans. With 610 career tackles, it's hard to imagine old Al didn't call Kenny's name out during his time in the league.