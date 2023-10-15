Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is questionable to return to today's game against the Carolina Panthers due to cramping, the team announced after he went to the locker room.

Tyreek Hill spun out of a tackle after catching the ball near midfield, then pulled up as he headed towards the sideline and out of bounds. He went to the locker room after that, but did return to the game

#Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill makes a big play then pulls up at the end and has to leave the game.

pic.twitter.com/EWSrkPQSbI — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 15, 2023

The reports of cramping are positive, compared to some type of strain. It had to have been a relief for the Dolphins and their fans that Hill was able to return to the game after going to the locker room briefly.

The Dolphins have a two score lead over the Panthers, and that could present an opportunity for the Dolphins to rest Hill for the rest of the game with a sizable lead.

Miami has been one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL so far this season, and that was on display in this game against the Panthers. They fell down 14-0 early in the game, but it was no problem coming back from that deficit.

The Dolphins came back and scored three touchdowns to take a 21-14 lead into the half, and they have only widened that lead in the second half of the game.

Outside of the blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins have looked like one of the best teams in the league, and Hill is a huge part of that. They likely would still be dangerous without him, as they have many other weapons, but Hill is a different animal.

Luckily for the Dolphins, it does not seem like a long-term issue.