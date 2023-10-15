The Miami Dolphins could be a lot stronger in their secondary much sooner than expected. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is making a strong comeback from his knee surgery and could be available to play up to 8 games for the Dolphins this season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Miami has a bye week on November 12th, with Ramsey potentially be ready to go for the games after that. His first opportunity would be a battle against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 19th. Ramsey is wanting to play, according to ESPN.

The Dolphins have been waiting for Ramsey to reach full health, and need him. The talented six-time Pro Bowl corner has more than 450 career tackles and 19 career interceptions. Ramsey had surgery in July following an injury he suffered at offseason practices. He's been surrounded by hype before joining the Dolphins for the 2023 season. Before coming to South Beach, Ramsey spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams.

Miami is having a strong season without Ramsey, though. The team has given up only 1,187 passing yards on the season while rolling offensively, scoring nearly 200 points in its first five games. Adding Ramsey back into the lineup would help the Dolphins keep teams at bay and possibly continue their strong defensive play. The team no doubt must feel elated that Ramsey is returning to health so soon after such a tough injury.

Ramsey was a first-round draft pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. He's been named First Team All-Pro three times. Miami is 4-1 and hosts the winless Carolina Panthers on Sunday.