By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Dolphins narrowly lost to the Bills in Week 15, falling 32-29. In defeat, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill took to Twitter to exclaim that he wasn’t happy with his play and that he doesn’t expect a repeat performance.

Hill caught nine passes for 69 yards and a touchdown against the Bills. Still, Hill felt he should have done more to lead the Dolphins to victory.

“I will never play like that again Fins,” Hill said. “Bad performance from myself last night I’ll be better.”

On the surface, there was nothing wrong with Hill’s play. His 20-yard touchdown catch put the Dolphins up 26-21 in the third quarter.

Still, based on Tyreek Hill standards it could be considered a down-game yardage wise. His 69-yards were his lowest since Week 10 against the Browns. It was his fourth-lowest yardage total of the season. However, Hill’s touchdown was his third straight week with a score.

Hill has been one of the best receivers in the NFL this season. His 1,529 receiving yards rank second in the NFL while his seven touchdowns rank tied for sixth. His 152 targets and 109 receptions are only second to Justin Jefferson.

For all his prowess this season, Hill wasn’t happy with his performance in Week 15. It was the Dolphins’ third-straight loss, dropping them to 8-6 on the year.

As Miami looks to make a run to the postseason, Hill’s play will be key. When they return to the field in Week 16, Hill will look to put together another outstanding performance as he helps lead the Dolphins’ offense into battle.