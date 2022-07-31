Tyreek Hill has been heaping a lot of praise on Miami Dolphins teammate Tua Tagovailoa ever since the three-time All-Pro wide receiver arrived in South Beach. At this point, there is no doubt as to how highly Hill thinks of his new quarterback.

Well, Hill’s extremely lofty praise on Tua doesn’t sit well with former NFL MVP LaDainian Tomlinson. The Hall of Fame running back got brutally honest with his thoughts on how Hill has seemingly overhyped Tagovailoa:

“I don’t like it for Tua,” Tomlinson said. “I feel like it is putting unneeded pressure on Tua. Tua needs to focus on really diving into what Mike McDaniel wants from this offense and that’s basically being a point guard…”

It’s great to hear Tyreek Hill say that Tagovailoa is the “most accurate quarterback in the NFL” or that he’s even more accurate than Patrick Mahomes. However, it seems that Tyreek has oversold his new teammate here by a tad. At least this is what Tomlinson believes.

LT also provided some advice for Tagovailoa as he enters a critical season ahead. According to the five-time Pro Bowl RB, Tua needs to fill the role of a “point guard” if he hopes to find success with the Dolphins this season.

Whatever the case may be, there’s already a lot surrounding the new duo of Tagovailoa and Hill. Tyreke is definitely responsible for a lot of this, and there’s no denying that there’s going to be a lot of pressure on both of them once the new campaign kicks off.