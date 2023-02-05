Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey took things a bit too far when he clocked Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the Pro Bowl. With the Pro Bowl now being a flag football game, Hill had some words for Ramsey after the hit.

Ramsey shouldered Hill to the ground as he was running into the end zone for a touchdown. Ramsey didn’t even try to take one of Hill’s flags. Hill took exception to that and made sure Ramsey and the rest of the league was aware.

“This supposed to be flag meanwhile I’m getting de-cleated,” Hill wrote.

The Pro Bowl is no longer a game of tackle football. But even with it now being reduced to flag football, Ramsey still came to play. While Ramsey leveled Hill, Miami’s star wide receiver was able to still walk off and did not appear injured.

Tyreek Hill made the Pro Bowl after a strong first season with the Dolphins. He started all 17 games for Miami, catching 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns. Hill had the second-most receiving yards in the league as he was voted to his seventh Pro Bowl. The speedy wide receiver was also named an All-Pro for the fourth time in his career.

While Ramsey’s hit came during a flag football game at the Pro Bowl, Hill isn’t soon to forget. He’ll be looking forward to the next time the Dolphins and Rams play, so Hill can one-up Ramsey when the stats actually matter.

And when tackling is actually legal.