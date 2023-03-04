As the Los Angeles Rams look to bounce back from a miserable 5-12 season, Jalen Ramsey has heard his name come up in trade rumors. If the Rams do trade Ramsey, the Dallas Cowboys have been named as a potential suitor for the star cornerback.

The Rams enter the offseason $14 million over the cap space limit. They also don’t have a first round pick after trading it to the Detroit Lions. With Ramsey set to make $17 this season, Los Angeles has looked into a potential trade. If/when Ramsey is dealt, the Cowboys have been a destination, ‘picking up steam,’ in NFL circles, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

“All parties involved remain tight-lipped on the trade availability of Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Howe said. “But there’s a rumor picking up steam in league circles that the Cowboys would be a good fit.”

Dallas already has one electric cornerback in Trevon Diggs. Diggs has made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons. He led the league in interceptions in 2021 with 11. Pairing Diggs with Ramsey would give the Cowboys one of the scarier cornerback duos in the NFL.

Jalen Ramsey started all 17 games for the Rams this past season and earned his sixth-straight Pro Bowl nomination. He racked up 88 tackles, 18 passes defended and four interceptions. Ramsey is considered one of, if not the best cornerback in the NFL.

The Cowboys’ pass defense ranked eighth in the NFL this past season, allowing 200.9 yards per game. Adding Ramsey to the mix would certainly improve Dallas’ ranking. If the Rams do decide to trade Ramsey, the Cowboys are expected to be heavily in the mix.