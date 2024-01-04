Tyreek Hill wasn't present at the Dolphins practice on Thursday, but it didn't sound like his offensive coordinator Frank Smith was concerned with his absence.

Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill had a scary distraction from his team's upcoming Week 18 contest against the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday when news coverage showed that his house had caught on fire. Hill was quickly excused from practice to go take care of his house, and he wasn't present again at practice on Thursday as he continued to sort through this mess.

There's no doubt that Hill's house, and the safety of himself and his family, comes before football, but Dolphins fans will surely be a bit concerned to see that he is missing practice again ahead of such an important contest. Despite that, Miami's offensive coordinator Frank Smith didn't seem concerned by Hill's absence at all, and is fully of the belief that he will be good to go when Sunday night rolls around.

Via Cameron Wolfe:

“Tyreek Hill wasn’t spotted at practice today one day after leaving early to deal with accidental fire at his home. When I asked Dolphins OC Frank Smith earlier today he wasn’t concerned about Hill’s status for Sunday vs. Bills. ‘It seems like everything is fine. He's the best.'”

Dolphins need Tyreek Hill on the field in order to beat the Bills

The initial report indicated that everyone that was in Hill's house managed to make it out safely, but there is still a lot of stuff that has to be dealt with when you get struck with this sort of catastrophe. Chances are Hill simply needed a day to deal with these issues, and Miami wasn't going to impede on his off-field life just to have him practice on Thursday.

Hill's status does bear watching over the next couple of days, but even if he doesn't practice again on Friday, he should still be able to suit up on Sunday. Miami desperately needs Hill on the field in order to have a shot of beating Buffalo, and the hope is that he can settle his housing issues before kickoff for Sunday Night Football.