Tyreek Hill's impact on the Miami Dolphins is already considerable. The superstar wide receiver had a historic 2022 season as he and new head coach Mike McDaniels played leading roles in getting Miami into the playoffs.

Hill has a retirement date set in the near future but for the time being, he is focused on trying to help the Dolphins become a Super Bowl contender. McDaniel is very pleased with where Hill is at right now in terms of understanding the offense and improving on his already elite skill set, according to Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network.

“Tyreek is probably the least I’m worried about him being physically able to perform his tasks, and I will say he’s been executing his assignments in walkthroughs,” McDaniel said, via Pro Football Network. “He is putting his best foot forward, is night and day ahead of where he was last year with regard to the offense and has his mind set on improving and being even better from last year, which is the only place we want.”

It makes sense that Hill understands the Dolphins' offense more after one full season there. Even if it's an obvious development, it's still a very positive one. Hill posted 1,710 receiving yards, 119 catches and seven touchdowns in his first season with the Dolphins. Getting more reps in with Tua Tagovailoa should make their connection even greater.

The Dolphins' pairing of Hill and Jaylen Waddle gives Tagovailoa two incredible options in the passing game. Dalvin Cook, rumored to be a potential addition for Miami, could give them an upgrade on the ground. Miami had a lot of things go wrong last season (namely Tagovailoa's concussions) but their talent is still immense.