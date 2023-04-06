My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Miami Dolphins have quite a few reasons for optimism heading into the 2023 season, and one of them is Tyreek Hill. In his first season with the Dolphins, Hill put up one of the most impressive seasons of his career (119 REC, 1710 YDS, 8 total TD) and he seems set to have another strong campaign as he catches passes from Tua Tagovailoa under center.

However, the Dolphins may not want to get too used to seeing Hill suit up for them, as it looks like retirement may already be on the star wide receiver’s mind. Hill recently claimed that he will be finishing up his current contract with Miami, which runs through 2025, before hanging up his cleats for good.

Tyreek Hill says he will retire after the 2025 Season 😳 “I’m going to finish out this contract with the #Dolphins and then I’m gonna call it quits.” (🎥 @SportsRadio810) pic.twitter.com/GhoXokU1Fk — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 6, 2023

This is a fairly shocking admission from Hill, as he seems to be right in the middle of his peak with Miami. Hill only turned 29 last month, and has shown virtually no signs of regression to this point in his career. The dynamic wideout is still easily the fastest player in the entire league, and his ability to get open all over the field and create big plays no matter the situation is something no other player in the NFL can do.

Of course, things could change over time, but it looks like Hill is only planning on playing three more years before calling it a career. Whether or not he will still be productive remains to be seen, but this could end up throwing a huge wrench in the Dolphins long-term gameplan. But for now, they will be focused on winning in 2023, and Hill will be looking to put together another dominant campaign in his second season with Miami.