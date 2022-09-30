Video breakdown of flaws in NFL’s concussion protocol goes viral after Tua Tagovailoa’s injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s well-being is of utmost priority right now after he was needed to be carted off the field following the violent blow he took against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year old is thought to have suffered ‘nothing more serious than a concussion‘ and he is also reportedly progressing well after he was discharged from the hospital.

Nonetheless, plenty have expressed their concerns over the NFL’s lax concussion protocols, especially in light of the Dolphins’ Week 3 win against the Buffalo Bills that saw Tagovailoa briefly exit the game after getting hit on the head. In the immediate aftermath of the play, Tagovailoa clearly found it difficult to walk straight, even falling over as if he was inebriated.

To that point, a video breakdown made by former NFL offensive linebacker Emmanuel Acho has gone viral on Tiktok, after he revealed what exactly goes on during the aforementioned concussion checks.

Acho was adamant in saying that while Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocols, that may not be the best barometer for which to measure whether one must be cleared to play or not. The 31-year old retired footballer recalled an incident when he was concussed following a tackle that saw him get hit on the head by a running back’s knee.

“They asked me a couple questions to clear concussion protocol. Hey, who’s the president, and what day is it?” Acho said. “Well, duh, it’s a Sunday, because I’m playing a game right now. And who the president? That’s not that hard. I’ve known that for the last three years. I finished the game. I went back home and had no idea which house was mine.”

“I don’t care if you clear concussion protocol, it doesn’t mean you’re perfectly healthy,” he continued. “Your eyes should tell you what a concussion test doesn’t even need to.”

Acho had already expressed his worry for Tagovailoa in an earlier video.

This is what happened to Tua Tagovailoa after his head hit the turf hard. Not sure how you let him back in. (🎥 @EmmanuelAcho)pic.twitter.com/OiAJwaN5RI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 25, 2022

The Dolphins later allowed Tua Tagovailoa to return during the Bills game, and then permitted him to suit up against the Bengals as well despite the reported back and ankle issues he was going through. Thus, concerns regarding the Dolphins’ medical staff are valid, especially with Tagovailoa as vulnerable as he is following the events of the previous game week. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel even had to clear the air, but the only thing to do now is to take the cautious route and make sure Tagovailoa’s potential for re-injury is slim to none.