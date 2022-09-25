Controversial Tua Tagovailoa injury return spurs NFLPA request to NFL

The Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills was not without controversy. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a vicious hit to the head during the second quarter and was removed from the game while he was tested for a concussion. Shockingly, the Dolphins QB returned to the game in the second half, despite the potential head injury looking extremely worrying. According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins’ decision to bring Tagovailoa back has created some concern, as the NFLPA has informed the NFL that it wants to review concussion protocols as a result of what occurred during the Bills-Dolphins game.

NFLPA has told the NFL that it wants to initiate a review of the concussion protocols in light of Tua Tagovailoa’s return to today’s game in Miami, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

It was truly a shock to see Tagovailoa given the green light to return to the game. He looked very dazed after taking a hit from the Bills defense and was wobbly when he got back to his feet. The Dolphins insist that the hit actually aggravated a back injury that Tagovailoa had been dealing with, which is what caused the wobbly nature of his walking.

Tua said he’ll get some tests on his back and doesn’t want to predict how he’ll feel tomorrow — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 25, 2022

Tagovailoa appeared to have passed all of the concussion protocol tests the Dolphins ran him through before making his way back onto the field. The Dolphins may well have done nothing wrong at all in this situation. Still, the NFLPA wants to take a closer look, and it could possibly result in a tweak of the current protocol regarding head injuries.

This is what happened to Tua Tagovailoa after his head hit the turf hard. Not sure how you let him back in. (🎥 @EmmanuelAcho)pic.twitter.com/OiAJwaN5RI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 25, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa returned to the game and helped the Dolphins pick up a big win over the rival Bills, and while he and the organization insist there’s nothing more to the head injury, it seems to have caught the attention of the NFLPA.