Dolphins CB Xavien Howard fires back at Madden NFL 23 ‘disrespect’

Two major topics are circulating throughout the NFL right now: the beginning of training camp and the recently released Madden 23 ratings. According to Xavien Howard, he and his Miami Dolphins teammates are consistently snubbed and overlooked.

He voiced his opinion on the “disrespect” at the Dolphins’ training camp on Wednesday. NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe tweeted Howard’s comment from the Baptist Health Training Complex.

#Dolphins star CB Xavien Howard on not being in the top-10 or 90+ overall in Madden: “ I’m used to the disrespect. They always disrespect the guys from Miami. It just adds more fuel to the fire.” pic.twitter.com/1KclGsLNQV — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 27, 2022

“I’m used to the disrespect,” Howard said. “They always disrespect the guys from Miami. It just adds more fuel to the fire.”

It’s easy for the public and major media outlets to forget about the Dolphins, given the team’s lack of success over the past two decades. The Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since the early 1990s, leaving preconceived notions that none of their recent players have been top tier.

In Madden 23, Howard is rated 89 and is listed as the 12th highest-rated cornerback in the game. Technically, he’s tied for seventh overall with AJ Terrell and Kendall Fuller, who also have 89 ratings.

Top CB ratings in Madden NFL 23: Jalen Ramsey: 98

Jaire Alexander: 94

Tre'Davious White: 93

Darius Slay: 92

Denzel Ward: 92

Marshon Lattimore: 91

Stephon Gilmore: 91

JC Jackson: 90

Marlon Humphrey: 90

AJ Terrell: 89

Kendall Fuller: 89

Xavien Howard: 89 — NFL Talk (@NFL_Talk_Sports) July 21, 2022

Moving forward, Howard plans on using this snub as “fuel to the fire.” Last season, Howard had 50 tackles, 39 solo, and 11 assisted. He also recorded one sack, two forced fumbles, 16 pass deflections, and five interceptions, one being a touchdown.

Howard is heading into his seventh season with a brand new five-year, $90 million deal with the Dolphins. The new contract included a $17,115,000 signing bonus and $36.3 million guaranteed.