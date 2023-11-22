Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane just came back from injured reserve last week, but after aggravating that same knee with an injury in Week 11, it sounds like the Dolphins may opt to play it safe with Achane in Week 12 against the Jets. While no damage was revealed to Achane's knee, playing it safe with the rookie running back seems like the most likely path, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

“I was told that Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (knee) playing Friday vs. the Jets would be at least a mild surprise. Achane reaggravated the knee injury that put him on injured reserve at midseason, and though there's no major damage, the Dolphins have been cautious with him.”

Dolphins may sit De'Von Achane with knee injury

While the Dolphins have been patiently waiting for their electric rookie running back to return, it might make sense for head coach Mike McDaniel to wait a little longer. Achane quickly left the Week 11 matchup with the Raiders, recording just two touches before he exited the game with the injury.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and his rookie running back De'Von Achane

Achane leads the NFL in rushing yards per game (92.2) despite only appearing in five games and having just one carry in two of those games. It's obvious why Miami wants him back on the field, but there are bigger fish for Miami to fry as the season winds down. Having Achane completely healthy for the last few games of the season (DAL, BAL, BUF) is probably more important than risking another knee injury against the Jets.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel will determine Achane's availability and workload based on how he handles practice, according to Ian Rapoport.

Check back later in the week to see which way Miami decides to go with Achane and his knee injury for Week 12 against the Jets.