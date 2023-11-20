De'Von Achane got banged up a little bit in his return but Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel sheds positive light on the rookie's injury.

The Miami Dolphins got a little boost in the backfield as rookie sensation, De'Von Achane returned from injury. After being on the IR for several weeks, Mike McDaniel was hoping to see Achane make an immediate impact. However, the rookie running back was pulled early.

It appeared as though Achane got hurt again, which he did. As it turns out, he hurt the same knee that originally placed him on the IR, per the Around the NFL Staff. The good news though, is that Mike McDaniel made the decision to pull De'Von Achane from the game as more of a precaution than anything else.

“Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (knee) did not return versus the Raiders. Head coach Mike McDaniel says Achane landed on the same knee that put him on IR, and it was a little painful. Achane was held back by the team, but they got good news from the medical staff.”

The Dolphins likely don't have to worry about it. Achane will have a full week to rest his knee and prepare for the Week 12 matchup against the New York Jets. Ultimately, this is the best news possible for Achane, as there is no fear that he'll miss any time.

De'Von Achane has been a monster for this Dolphins' offense. When healthy, he looks like one of the best running backs in the league. Through five games, Achane has accumulated 461 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He's also logged 71 yards through the air off of 10 receptions, and an additional two receiving touchdowns.

He played an extremely limited role against the Raiders, but as Mike McDaniel claims, it was all precautionary. Look for De'Von Achane to bounce back from injury in Week 12 against the Jets.