Vic Fangio held an introductory press conference ahead of his first season as the new defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, and the 64-year-old expressed his excitement to get started in Florida.

“The Dolphins have a good thing going here. I like Mike and his staff that he already has in place here,” Fangio said, according to Pro Football Talk. “There’s a good nucleus of players here. And the lure of South Florida.”

Although Fangio doesn’t personally know Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, he’s impressed with the coach’s approach to the game.

“He’s got a good football mind. Obviously puts good offensive football together. Hopefully we can complement that,” Fangio said, per PFT.

The former Denver Broncos head coach explained that he has a lot of coaching left after taking most of last season off and returning to the Philadelphia Eagles as a consultant, and isn’t thinking about retirement.

“The NFL is a better league when the Dolphins are relevant and in the hunt. Hopefully we can get it back to that,” Fangio expressed, per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Fangio spent two weeks ahead of Super Bowl LVII coaching the Philadelphia Eagles’ players ahead of their loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

“I didn’t study the Dolphins’ defense per se,” Fangio explained. “I kind of treated it like a college professor on a sabbatical.”

Now, Vic Fangio is back with an NFL franchise full-time, and the acclaimed defensive coordinator will be looking to vault the Miami Dolphins back to the postseason in 2023.