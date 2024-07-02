Dudes like Tyreek Hill are getting paid. Salaries have exploded at the wide receiver position, and the Miami Dolphins' superstar dropped an “excited” truth bomb about it.

Hill told click2houston.com he's glad to see the receiver love spreading across the NFL.

“I’m very excited to like just be a part of the old wave, which was $30 million, and Justin Jefferson came and surpassed that, man,” Hill said. “So, very proud of those guys, happy for, obviously, my teammate Waddle getting his new deal. For guys like me, that’s great. I’m 30 years old, also looking for a new deal. So, very, very excited to see where I fit into that category. It’s amazing.”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill a big part of the salary surge

Waddle, Jefferson, and others can thank Hill for helping them get their dough. When Hill joined the Dolphins in 2022 after a trade from Kansas City, he signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension that included $72.2 million guaranteed (thank goodness he held out for the .2!). And the 5-foot-10, 191-pound wideout who seemingly can't be guarded became the highest paid (annual average) wide receiver in the NFL.

But here's the kicker. If Hill had gone to South Beach and turned in decent, but unimpressive, numbers, the overall dollar-sign landscape might not have changed. After all, didn't Hill build his statistical kingdom on the sweat equity of GOAT quarterback Patrick Mahomes? (OK, Tom Brady is actually the GOAT, but Mahomes is creeping into the argument).

Instead, Hill went to Miami and turned in the best numbers of his career. He finished with 119 catches and over 1,700 yards each season. And he totaled 20 touchdowns for good measure.

It really only took the first season to make his point. Without Mahomes magic, Hill didn't float, he soared. And NFL teams recognized the value of a guy who is always open. Always. Even when he's not. He will be by the time the ball gets there.

Why does Hill want a new deal?

Hill is 30 years old. And this will likely be his last big contract.

Truth be told, he probably peaked in 2023. This will be his ninth year in the league, and those snaps take their toll. But Hill has two advantages over other receivers. First, he’s always running away from people. When’s the last time you saw a linebacker crush Hill with a brutal tackle? Second, Hill’s peak seasons are far above even the better wide receivers in the league. A drop off for Hill still keeps him in the elite conversation. It’s not inconceivable he could put up big-time numbers for three more years.

Hill enters the final year of his contract that has guaranteed money, $19.7 million, in 2024, followed by $22.9 million in 2025 and $45 million in 2026.

The Minnesota Vikings gave wide receiver Justin Jefferson a $140 million extension that averages a league-high $35 million annually and includes over $88 million guaranteed. A.J. Brown ($32 million) of the Philadelphia Eagles and Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30.02 million) of the Detroit Lions also top Hill in the annual-money market.

From that standpoint, it’s more about prestige than money. Jefferson probably deserves more cash than Hill because of his age (25) and Hill-like production. But Hill is the next dude. And if money is distributed according to actual worth, Hill has NFL rights (foreign to the common working man) to seek fair compensation.