The much-anticipated Secret Invasion was not without its share of fan disappointment. Episode 4 revealed that War Machine, portrayed by Don Cheadle, was actually a Skrull—a plot twist that left many fans and viewers dissatisfied. This revelation had been a fan theory since Episode 1, and it undoubtedly stirred discussions as it reshaped the MCU's narrative once more.



A fan on X (formerly Twitter) shared a clip featuring Rhodey the Skrull and commented, “7 years ago people would've gone crazy for this reveal btw,” seemingly criticizing Marvel's timing with the plot twist and implying that the franchise's popularity has waned in recent years.

Don Cheadle added fuel to the fire when he liked the fan's post, suggesting that he might share the same sentiment as the fandom.



However, it's unclear whether his like was intentional shade towards Marvel or simply a misunderstanding of the fan's reaction. After all, Cheadle remains an integral part of the MCU and is attached to upcoming projects, making it unlikely for him to bad-mouth the studio.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige long confirmed that Cheadle was supportive of the game-changing moment from the start. “It was very early days when we pitched this concept to Don, and he very much was into it and into being able to play with different sides of Rhodey that we haven't seen before,” he explained.



But as the MCU continues to evolve, the impact of this game-changing moment on the franchise's future remains uncertain. Nonetheless, it exemplifies Marvel's willingness to take bold storytelling risks, even if they don't resonate with every fan.