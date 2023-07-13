Secret Invasion episode 4 just dropped on Disney Plus, and the big reveal in it is blowing everyone's minds away. In the latest installment of this Marvel Cinematic Universe series, James Rhodes is revealed to be a Skrull working for Gravik. That revelation has many people questioning when exactly was Rhodey replaced and what has impostor his been doing all this time, leading Kevin Feige and Don Cheadle to shed more light on the matter.

“It's fun to fold that in and know that that’s what's happening underneath all of these Rhodey scenes,” Don Cheadle said in an interview with Marvel. “Rhodes is not who he appears to be.”

MCU fans last saw Rhodes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier where he spoke to Sam Wilson before abandoning the idea of becoming Captain America during the series' first episode. In Secret Invasion, Rhodes has climbed up the ranks to become an envoy and advisor to President Ritson. After Nick Fury was alleged to be the mastermind of the Moscow bombing, Rhodes terminated the former SHIELD director from duty due to his reluctance to cooperate with him. Later on, Fury discovers that Rhodes has issued a command to Varra, his wife, to kill him right away. And while Varra didn't carry out the order, it gave Fury enough room to maneuver against the Skrull impostor.

For his part, Kevin Feige said they needed to have a character people would not expect to be a Skrull in Secret Invasion. “Don was on board for this reveal of playing and revealing another side of Rhodey and revealing that, yeah, Rhodey has been a Skrull,” the Marvel Studios president and executive producer adds.

Feige continues by saying that they treat Cheadle and every talent in the MCU as partners when it comes to creative collaboration. “It was very early days when we pitched this concept to Don, and he very much was into it and into being able to play with different sides of Rhodey that we haven't seen before,” Feige said.

With two more episodes to go, Marvel fans will look forward to how this revelation will play out. One thing is for sure, though, as there may be more in store before the Secret Invasion finale drops on Disney Plus.