Don Lemon and CNN have reportedly reached a settlement since the host's ousting in 2023, according to TheWrap.
The former CNN anchor and the network have reportedly agreed on a separation deal worth $24.5 million paid out to Lemon. The amount is supposedly the money Lemon was set to receive had his contract ended in three and a half years.
CNN and Don Lemon: A $24.5 million goodbye
Neither Lemon nor his representatives had any comment when People magazine reached out on Monday.
However, a CNN representative told the entertainment magazine, “While we never comment on specifics of any employee contract, this story is incorrect.”
In April 2023, Lemon posted his firing after 17 years with CNN on X (formerly Twitter), “I was informed this morning by my agent I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned.”
CNN's public relations team responded with a counter statement, refuting Lemon's narrative.
“Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter,” CNN Communications posted on their own account.
The former anchor separated from the network after he exited from CNN This Morning. Lemon received backlash when he said in February 2023 that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley as “past her prime.”
The journalist publicly apologized and “agreed to participate in formal training. After less than a week, Lemon was back on air.
However, two months later his interview with Vivek Ramaswamy, another Republican presidential candidate, left “several CNN leaders exasperated” which may have contributed in the network letting the host go.
In July last year, Lemon spoke with Rudy Williams of ABC 24 to air his side of the story.
“I have a responsibility not only as a journalist, but as an American, to tell the truth,” he told Williams.
Now that the journalist and his former network have cleared the air, Lemon is now gearing up to stream his newscast, The Don Lemon Show, on X March 11. Former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and sports radio personality and former Fox Sports host Jim Rome also have their shows on the social media platform.
Elon Musk had issued an invitation to Lemon in May 2023 via an X post, “Have you considered doing your show on this platform? Maybe worth a try. Audience is much bigger.”