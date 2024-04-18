PFL Week 3: Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov kicks off the prelims with a fight between Don Madge and promotional newcomer Brennan Ward in the welterweight division. Madge comes into his second PFL regular season after getting finished by former PFL lightweight champion Raush Manfio but has won seven out of his last eight fights meanwhile, Ward lost his last fight but won three in a row before that as he comes into his PFL debut. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Madge-Ward prediction and pick.
Don Madge (10-4-1) is a South African welterweight prospect who has rattled off wins in the last seven of his last eight fights. He has finished six out of those seven opponents with four of those coming by knockout which was under the EFC, UFC, and PFL banners. Madge will be looking to continue his winning ways and get a big win to kick off this PFL regular season in Chicago, Illinois on Friday.
Brennan Ward (17-7) the former Bellator middleweight title contender is coming off a loss to former Bellator welterweight title contender Logan Storley. Before that loss, Ward was on a three-fight winning streak with all three wins coming by knockout. He will be looking to get back into the win column in his PFL debut when he takes on Don Madge this Friday night.
Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL Week 3 Odds: Don Madge-Brennan Ward Odds
Don Madge: -175
Brennan Ward: +150
Over 1.5 rounds: +100
Under 1.5 rounds: -130
Why Don Madge Will Win
In PFL Week 3, the welterweight division will be set ablaze as Don “Magic Man” Madge squares off against Brennan “Irish” Ward. This bout promises to be a striking affair, and there are reasons to believe that Madge will get his hand raised by the end of the night.
Don Madge, hailing from South Africa, brings a striking style that has been refined through years of dedicated training. Standing at 6'0″ with a reach advantage over Ward, Madge's height and reach could play a significant role in controlling the distance and pace of the fight. His southpaw stance also adds a layer of complexity that Ward will have to navigate, potentially opening up vulnerabilities for Madge to exploit.
Madge's striking is not just about reach, it's about precision and power. His record shows a history of finishing fights, with notable knockouts that highlight his ability to capitalize on openings. Against Ward, who has suffered losses via knockout, Madge's striking acumen poses a serious threat.
Furthermore, Madge's recent performances, despite a loss to Raush Manfio, show a fighter who is battle-tested and ready to make adjustments. His resilience and ability to come back from adversity are the marks of a seasoned competitor.
Why Brennan Ward Will Win
As the PFL heads into Week 3 of its regular season, the welterweight division is set to witness a compelling matchup between Brennan Ward and Don Madge. While both fighters are known for their striking abilities, several factors suggest Ward could emerge victorious in this bout.
Brennan “Irish” Ward, a fighter with a reputation for his aggressive style and knockout power, has the kind of ferocity in the cage that can overwhelm opponents. His record is punctuated with finishes, demonstrating his ability to end fights early and decisively. Ward's propensity for engaging in brawls and his willingness to exchange heavy blows could catch Madge off guard, especially if he can close the distance and negate the reach advantage.
Ward's boxing and power are not to be underestimated. His hands are his most potent weapons, and if he can land clean, it could spell trouble for Madge, who has been susceptible to strikes in the past. Ward's confidence in his stand-up game could see him pressing the action, forcing Madge to fight on the back foot.
Moreover, Ward's experience in high-pressure situations is invaluable. Having competed in Bellator and other promotions, he has faced a variety of fighting styles and has shown the ability to adapt and overcome adversity. This experience could be crucial in making the necessary in-fight adjustments against Madge.
Lastly, Ward's training camp and preparation for this fight have been rigorous. He understands the importance of this bout and is likely to come in with a well-crafted game plan tailored to exploit Madge's weaknesses to get his first win inside the PFL SmartCage.
Final Don Madge-Brennan Ward Prediction & Pick
This fight should have fireworks written all over it when these two welterweights go to battle on Friday night. Madge's odds as the favorite in this matchup reflect the confidence the betting community has in his abilities to win this fight. With the combination of his striking prowess, physical attributes, and mental toughness to rebound from setbacks, Don Madge is well-positioned to secure a victory against Brennan Ward in PFL Week 3.
Final Don Madge-Brennan Ward Prediction & Pick: Don Madge (-175), Under 1.5 Rounds (-130)