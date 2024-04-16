A couple of days after Donald Glover surprised Coachella attendees with an appearance as Childish Gambino, he announced that he will retire his musical persona after two more albums, Deadline reported.
The five-time Grammy winner said he will release two albums under the name Childish Gambino. It will be his first solo projects after releasing — sort of — 3.15.20 in 2020, right in the middle of the COVID pandemic.
The “sort of” comes from the fact that while the album was uploaded to his website donaldgloverpresents.com, it was taken down 12 hours later. Last year, he released an EP for Swarm, that featured Ni'jah. Swarm is Glover's horror series available on Prime Video.
The multi-hyphenate artist posted an announcement on X (formerly Twitter): “GILGA Radio tonight @ 11 pm pst. live streamed on Instagram @donaldglover.”
During the live, he said that after he releases the upcoming album Atavista, he'll release the soundtrack Bando Stone & The New World. Glover calls it “the final Childish Gambino, a soundtrack for the fans.”
He has previously given hints that Gambino wouldn't always be around. However, his latest announcement does seem that he's made his mind up. As the artist Childish Gambino, Glover has received 12 Grammy Awards nominations and five wins.
He first announced the name's retirement in 2017 at the Governors Ball Music Festival. He told said in a HuffPost interview that he felt his music career was no longer “necessary.”
“I like it when something's good and when it comes back there's a reason to come back, there's a reason to do that,” he Glover explained.
Two years later, as the headline performer with what was the described as “the biggest crowd” the event has ever had, at the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, he announced that it was the second to last show that he'll be performing as the artist Childish Gambino.
Glover got the name from a Wu-Tang Clan name generator. He released his first indie mixtape SickBoi in 2008. In 2012, he appeared in British artist Leona Lewis' album Glassheart. He was the guest rapper in her single Trouble, which reached number seven on the UK Singles Chart, his first UK Top 10 single.
Childish Gambino received his first Grammy nominations at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in 2015. He won his first Grammy in 2018 for best traditional R&B performance for Redbone from his third studio album Awaken, My Love!
In 2019, he won four of the his five wins to date for the single This is America. He won four out of his six nominations that year: record of the year, song of the year, best rap/sung performance performance and best music video.