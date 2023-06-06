Regardless of one's opinion on former president of the United States Donald Trump, there is no question that he predicted the LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger. Following the shocking announcement on Tuesday, Trump's prediction resurfaced from last year. Trump accurately predicted that a merger would come to fruition at some point back on July 18, 2022, via Golf Digest.

Donald Trump saw this day coming. 👀 See the full story: https://t.co/Ww77iwWBra pic.twitter.com/Min0mXkmV4 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) June 6, 2023

“All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal' to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big ‘thank you' from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year,” Trump previously wrote.

The PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger has drawn a number of reactions. Some golfers such as Phil Mickelson, who previously joined LIV Golf, are excited. However, PGA Tour players were reportedly unaware of the news until it was made public Tuesday morning.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Donald Trump is pumped for the merger, sharing his brutally honest thoughts on Truth Social, via Kelby Vera of huffpost.com.

“GREAT NEWS FROM LIV GOLF. A BIG, BEAUTIFUL, AND GLAMOROUS DEAL FOR THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF GOLF. CONGRATS TO ALL!!!”

The leagues are expected to join forces and create one larger league together. The announcement will place former PGA Tour stars who left for LIV Golf back with the PGA Tour professions who decided to stick around. Many fans felt that the PGA Tour sold out with this move, but it will be interesting to follow this situation moving forward.