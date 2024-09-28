It's not every day that you get to be in the presence of an actual prince, and according to Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce couldn't believe it either. Over the summer, Taylor Swift played several nights in London during the second leg of her Eras Tour and was visited by Prince William and his oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince William also shares Prince Louis with his wife, Princess Kate.

Donna spoke to Extra about how Travis felt while meeting Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte back in June, sharing that it was “one of the coolest things.”

“He said that ‘When you meet people like that, you know when the royals come in or Paul McCartney or Hugh Grant … somebody's in the suite, you're just like, who in this picture doesn't fit? Why am I here and why am I even allowed to talk to these individuals? It just doesn't seem right,’” Donna said.

“But I think he's handling it pretty well, he's a pretty friendly guy,” she added.

Travis spoke about it on his podcast New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce.

“Dude, he was the coolest motherf——-. He was awesome,” Travis recalled. “They were an absolute delight to meet.”

Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte also posed in a photo with Swift which was uploaded to his official social media account.

“Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour,” Prince William wrote in the caption.

Swift also shared a selfie with the three royals and Travis to her Instagram page, writing, “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”

Travis Kelce Has Acting Debut

Last summer has been monumental for Travis as he began having a lot of “firsts.” The tight end got on stage for the first time during one of Swift's London shows and performed alongside her dancers. While Travis' dancing career might not be at top of mind, he has been infiltrating himself into Hollywood and also had his acting debut recently.

Travis stars alongside Niecy Nash, Courtney B. Vance, Nicholas Chavez, Raven Goodwin, Micaela Diamond, Leslie Manville, and more in Ryan Murphy's “Grotesquerie.” Murphy and the rest of the cast shared glowing reviews on the NFL star's performance and attitude on set.

“It was letter perfect. Like, he's very, very smart, and he's got something important,” Murphy explained to E! News. “He knew everybody's line. He had a great discipline, and he is everything you want him to be. He's a leader, and so sweet and so charming, first on the set, last to leave, great team around him.”

Murphy continued to praise Kelce and said that if he wants a future in Hollywood he's got all the right qualities.

“If Travis Kelce wants to be a big movie star, he could do it,” Murphy continued. “You can see in the show, he can act. And he's talented. The world is his oyster. He can do anything.”

“Grotesquerie” premiered the first two episodes on Wednesday (Sept. 25) and is available now on FX Network and Hulu.