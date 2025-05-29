May 29, 2025 at 11:59 AM ET

Keyshawn Johnson isn’t just talking football on FS1 anymore. He’s taking his business dealings to court. The former NFL wide receiver and current “Speak” co-host is suing agent Christopher Ellison for nearly $1 million, alleging that he was cut out of finder’s fees tied to four NFL players he helped bring to Ellison’s agency, per NYPost. Johnson claims the two struck a verbal agreement over ten years ago.

According to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, their arrangement was clear: Johnson would scout talent, initiate contact, and recruit players for Ellison to represent. In return, Ellison would pay Johnson a third of the 3 percent commission he earned from those players’ NFL contracts.

Those players include 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, Bears corner Jaylon Johnson, Falcons corner Mike Hughes, and Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs. Court filings suggest Johnson’s recruitment efforts helped land them under Ellison’s representation, but the promised payments never came through.

The lawsuit accuses Ellison of failing to pay Johnson at least $962,335. It also claims Ellison misrepresented his earnings, stating he hadn’t received compensation for the players’ recruitment, something Johnson’s legal team says is “reasonably believed” to be untrue.

A bigger issue on the horizon?

Beyond the unpaid money, Johnson’s legal move could cause a ripple effect for Ellison. If the four players were unaware that Johnson played a role in their recruitment, Ellison might have violated NFL Players Association rules. Those regulations require that any third-party agreements tied to player representation releases to both the player and the NFLPA.

For now, Ellison has denied all the claims. But if the court sides with Johnson, it won’t just cost Ellison financially. It could damage his professional standing within the league.

Johnson wants the full amount owed to him, along with damages, legal fees, and other costs. One thing’s clear: this battle stretches far beyond the gridiron.