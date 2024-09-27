Taylor Swift shows support to her boyfriend Travis Kelce on and off the field. According to Ryan Murphy, the director behind “Grotesquerie,” Swift was all for Kelce entering his acting era.

“The only thing that [Travis and I] talked about was that she's very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it,” he told E! News. “I was thrilled about that.”

While this is Kelce's first scripted acting gig, Murphy said that the Kansas City Chiefs star adapted quickly and even memorized new lines in 10 minutes.

“It was letter perfect. Like, he's very, very smart, and he's got something important,” Murphy explained. “He knew everybody's line. He had a great discipline, and he is everything you want him to be. He's a leader, and so sweet and so charming, first on the set, last to leave, great team around him.”

Murphy continued to praise Kelce and said that if he wants a future in Hollywood he's got all the right qualities.

“If Travis Kelce wants to be a big movie star, he could do it,” Murphy continued. “You can see in the show, he can act. And he's talented. The world is his oyster. He can do anything.”

What Travis Kelce's Costars Think About Him

Alongside Kelce, “Grotesquerie” stars Niecy Nash, Courtney B. Vance, Nicholas Chavez, Raven Goodwin, Micaela Diamond, Leslie Manville, and more.

“This was my first big TV show and also his,” Diamond shared. “So we were in it together trying to soak up as much as we could and be inspired by the veteran actors around us and listen and respond.”

She also added that the three-time Super Bowl champion was a “team player.”

Nash also praised Kelce's effort in the show and highlighted how coachable he was as he was learning this new skill.

“Travis was very open. He was very open on if there was a note given or a suggestion given. So amenable. ‘Tell me what I don't know. Tell me what your thought is on this,'” she said of the NFL star to E! News. “I love that he didn't come in trying to act like, ‘I know everything and I know it all.'”

Grotesquerie premiered the first two episodes on Wednesday (Sept. 25) and is available now on FX Network and Hulu.