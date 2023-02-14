Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is known for causing stirs with his comments and vacation choices. Even with knowing that bit of information, the news of Rodgers wanting to take a darkness retreat might take the cake in the weird meter when it comes to getaways.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, there are some around the NFL who looks at this as a red flag when it comes to having Rodgers on their team.

Per King: “This is not in any way scientific, because there aren’t a ton of NFL GMs and personnel people who hang around the Super Bowl. But Aaron Rodgers starts what he called a four-day darkness period in the pitch dark of a home, alone, today, and there was eyebrow-raising among a few league or team people I brought this up with, the reaction being: I can see why the Packers would consider trading him. Seems like a good person, but he might be more trouble than he’s worth. Not to the Jets.”

One thing learned about Rodgers is he doesn’t mind being the topic of discussion. Sometimes, that could come with a lot of drama, and a few headaches. The drama part is what appears to have pushed the Packers to the breaking point, ready to trade the ultra-talented QB to whoever is willing to take him.

As King said, the team that seems to have the most interest in acquiring Rodgers is the New York Jets. This could be a good fit on the surface, with the Jets having a good defense in place. Rodgers could be the spark needed to wake up an offense that was anemic, to say the least.

If Rodgers could do that in New York (assuming Green Bay does trade him there), the Jets are sure to let Rodgers have limitless darkness retreats.