Adam McKay is no longer directing Average Height, Average Build for Netflix. Instead, he will do another climate-focused project.

Right on the heels of abandoning ship on his upcoming Netflix film, Adam McKay has set his sights on a new project.

Climate change (again)

Deadline reported that McKay's upcoming Netflix film, Average Height, Average Build, has been dropped. Instead, McKay will be directing a “climate-related” film. Insiders of the project said that this film will get all of McKay's attention.

Before this project, McKay was set to direct Average Height, Average Build as his first film post-Don't Look Up. He wrote the script and it starred Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, and Robert Downey Jr. It followed a serial killer (Pattinson) who enlists the help of a lobbyist (Adams) to bend laws so he can get away with murder. Downey was set to play a retired cop.

Adam McKay has been climate change-focused for a few years now. His last film, Don't Look Up, was a satire about the very topic. And earlier this year, McKay launched a nonprofit called Yellow Dot Studios. The nonprofit helps spread knowledge about climate change to the public.

Known for his work in the Anchorman franchise, McKay is an acclaimed director. He's received seven Oscar nominations for his work as a screenwriter and director. Some of his other notable films include Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers, and The Other Guys.

Some of his other credits include The Big Short, Vice, and Don't Look Up. All three of McKay's recent films were nominated for Oscars. Don't Look Up got four nominations including Best Picture.