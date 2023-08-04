The New Orleans Saints and Cam Jordan managed to come to an agreement on a two-year, $27.5 million extension that will likely keep Jordan with the Saints for the remainder of his career. This is a huge win for both sides, and it appears that it got the green light from a key piece of the puzzle in Jordan's wife before he opted to sign off on it.

Jordan is heading into the 13th season of his career with the Saints, and this extension will take him through year 15 of his career, which is right around where Jordan wants to finish his career. Jordan knows that his wife has a big say in the matter too, though, and wisely opted to get her two cents on the matter, with the star pass rusher cracking a hilarious Tom Brady joke to get his point across.

Via Katherine Terrell:

“Cam Jordan said he asked his wife Nikki if she had any pushback about this new extension and said ‘Don't Tom Brady me.' His wife is in attendance shaking her head at this comment.”

Of course, Brady shockingly decided to come out of retirement last year just a few weeks after making his decision, and it appears to have been a leading cause in his highly publicized divorce with Gisele Bundchen. Jordan didn't want something similar to happen to himself, and talked things over with his wife before putting pen to paper. Luckily, it seems like all is well between the two, although Jordan may have made a new enemy in Brady with his comments here.